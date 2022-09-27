DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 3,297 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $143.40 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

