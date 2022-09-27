Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,082 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 142.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average is $116.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

