Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.