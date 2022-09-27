Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.42 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

eBay stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

