Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

