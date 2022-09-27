Clean Yield Group Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

