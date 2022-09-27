Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

