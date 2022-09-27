Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.93 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

