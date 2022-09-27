Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $55,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 330,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.