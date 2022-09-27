GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE GSK opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.
GSK Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
