Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04.

