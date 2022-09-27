Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $307.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.64 and its 200 day moving average is $305.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

