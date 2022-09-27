Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

