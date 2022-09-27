Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

