China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by DBS Vickers to Buy

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LFC. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
China Life Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 7.39.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
