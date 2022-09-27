China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by DBS Vickers to Buy

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LFC. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,342,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 85.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

