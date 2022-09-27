Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

