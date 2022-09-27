Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $247.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 247 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.04), with a volume of 101877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.18).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £541.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,287.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.25%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.