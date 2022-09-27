Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

