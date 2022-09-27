Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $219.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $232.47.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.