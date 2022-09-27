Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

