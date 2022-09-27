Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,300 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $482,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.4 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.