Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $68,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pentair Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

NYSE:PNR opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pentair plc has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $80.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

