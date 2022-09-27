Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTS opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

