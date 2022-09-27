Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.