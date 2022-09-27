Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after buying an additional 126,188 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

