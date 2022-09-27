Jacobs & Co. CA Has $238,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.