Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

VMware stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

