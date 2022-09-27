Jacobs & Co. CA Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

