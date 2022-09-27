Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,293,000 after buying an additional 953,085 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,008,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,942,000 after buying an additional 291,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,704,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $71.98 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

