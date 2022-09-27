ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

