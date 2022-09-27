iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.