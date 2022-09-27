Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 2,885 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,494,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,574,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,077,000 after purchasing an additional 808,926 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,112,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

