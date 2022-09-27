Jacobs & Co. CA Has $227,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

