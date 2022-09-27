Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

