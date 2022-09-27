Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 83,612 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,004.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $210.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

