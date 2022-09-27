Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $332.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

