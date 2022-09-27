Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,400 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in RPM International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

