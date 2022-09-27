Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BKLN opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

