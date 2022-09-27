Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

