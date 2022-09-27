Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

