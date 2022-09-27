Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 573,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,383,000 after purchasing an additional 63,305 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,963,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $290.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.12 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.