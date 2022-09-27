Nikulski Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29,454.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 124,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IYK opened at $187.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.49 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average of $199.53.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.