Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.19 and a 52 week high of $355.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.61. The firm has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

