Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.39 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

