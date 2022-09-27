iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

