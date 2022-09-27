Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $519,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PJUN opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

