Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.25 and its 200 day moving average is $193.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

