FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.39 million.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $180.49 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $179.99 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

