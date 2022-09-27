Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.