Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 2,688 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

IYC stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51.

